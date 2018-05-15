Advanced contact centre solution provides foundational element of £30m Digital First initiative

RingCentral UK, Ltd., a leading provider of enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of RingCentral, Inc., has been selected by Arco, the UK's leading Safety Company, as the foundational technology for its new National Customer Engagement Centre. RingCentral's Contact Centre solution will be deployed as part of an ongoing Arco strategy of business investment with the aim of moving towards agile cloud infrastructure and process.

RingCentral Contact Centre is an omnichannel solution that helps Arco's customers choose their preferred method of communicating including voice, chat, social media, SMS, email, and more. The platform includes intelligent IVR and self-service options that are tightly integrated with smart routing functionality to help customers connect more quickly to the advisor who can best handle their needs. It also includes industry-leading tools to help Arco optimise staff scheduling, improve contact-centre efficiencies, and generate surveys for customers.

"RingCentral offers us a best-in-class unified communications platform that will help us to continue delivering exceptional customer service across more communication channels," said Sacha Redman, Customer Experience Director for Arco. "This project is part of a wider £30m program of investment within our Digital First initiative that will ensure we are continually meeting our customer expectations when it comes to the selection and delivery of the right safety equipment and related services."

The new Arco National Customer Engagement Centre in Hull will be staffed by customer service specialists who will manage sales enquiries and orders, as well as support customers with product advice and order tracking.

"Arco offers a great example of a forward-thinking business that has embraced the omnichannel approach to customer engagement that encourages customers to interact via the method they feel most comfortable with," said Steven Rafferty, Regional Vice President of Enterprise Sales, EMEA at RingCentral. "The upcoming RingCentral Contact Centre deployment provides an open and flexible platform that will help Arco to adapt to modern retail imperatives and enable innovative new technologies such as AI and bots."

The full deployment of RingCentral Contact Centre is expected to go live at the new Arco National Customer Engagement Centre in July this year.

About Arco

Arco is the UK's leading safety company and has a core purpose of keeping people safe at work. Through its dedicated in house experts, Arco helps to shape the safety world in order to ensure UK workers go home safe every night. It distributes a world-class range of over 170,000 quality assured, branded and own brand products, including personal protective equipment, workwear, safety footwear, gloves, workplace safety and hygiene products. It also provides professional services encompassing training, consultancy and site services.

Headquartered in Hull, Arco reaches its customers through its extensive product catalogue, interactive website and 47 strong retail store network. The company has sales of over £287m and employs approximately 1600 people nationwide.

Arco is committed to providing safety equipment that is genuine and compliant with relevant standards and regulations. To do this, it has a five-step product assurance process and is the only safety distributor with an independently accredited testing laboratory. Additionally, it is a member of the BSIF Registered Safety Suppliers Scheme.

Founded in 1884 and with a heritage spanning four generations, Arco demonstrates traditional family values and is dedicated to its Corporate Social Responsibility policy. It continually demonstrates its support of local business communities and charitable organisations, donating in excess of 1% of pre-tax profits annually. In 2007, Arco became a member of the Ethical Trading Initiative (ETI) incorporating their internationally recognised code of labour practice into its own ethical policy and in 2010 became a member of Sedex, the Supplier Ethical Data Exchange. To ensure ethical standards are continuously met throughout its supply chain, Arco carries out regular audits amongst all suppliers and, working with the ETI and other regulatory bodies, the company plays a leading role in helping to eliminate modern day slavery across the globe. For more information, visit www.arco.co.uk.

