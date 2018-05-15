Aircraft to Support Ukrainian Flag Carrier's Medium-Haul Network

CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC ("CDB Aviation"), a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing"), announced the completion of the delivery of two Boeing 737-800 aircraft to Ukraine's flag carrier Ukraine International Airlines ("UIA"). The aircraft delivered from CDB Aviation's order book with Boeing.

"We are very pleased to welcome UIA to our growing lessee base in Europe, and to provide the flag Ukrainian carrier with two new 737-800 aircraft," said CDB Aviation Chief Commercial Officer Patrick Hannigan. "We look forward to growing our partnership with UIA, as we continue to support the airline's fleet renewal and enhancement of its route network."

Evgeniya Satska, Ukraine International Airlines Communications Director, commented: "UIA continues its fleet renewal program. With our route network constantly growing, we need modern, reliable aircraft our partners from CDB Aviation and Boeing provide. We trust UIA passengers will appreciate the results of our cooperation."

Configured with 186 seats in a two-class layout, the two aircraft will be operated across UIA's medium-haul network, as part of the previously announced plans to replace the airline's 737 classic fleet and develop new international, medium-haul services.

"Working with our great partner CDB Aviation, we are delighted to support Ukraine International Airlines' fleet renewal program with the delivery of two more Boeing 737 jets," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes Vice President of Global Leasing Sales Jeremy Griffin. "The 737's proven performance and reliability will help UIA continue to expand and grow profitably."

About Ukraine International Airlines

Ukraine International Airlines ("UIA") was founded in 1992. UIA is a 100% privately owned carrier. The airline connects Ukraine with more than 50 capitals and key cities in Europe, Asia, America, Africa, the Middle East, and CIS countries, and provides connections with its international partners' flights to over 3,000 other destinations worldwide. UIA operates over 1,100 scheduled flights per week. The base airport for UIA is Kiev Boryspil (KBP). www.flyUIA.com

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC ("CDB Aviation") is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing") a 34-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the world's largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China's leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

