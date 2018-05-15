London stocks had edged higher by midday on Tuesday as sterling largely shrugged off the latest round of UK jobs data. The FTSE 100 was up 0.3% to 7,732.10, while the pound was down 0.1% against the dollar at 1.3541 and flat versus the euro at 1.1360 after the release of UK labour market data from the Office for National Statistics. Year on year growth in wages slowed to 2.6% in March from 2.8% a month before, but employment expanded at the best quarterly rate for more than two years and the ...

