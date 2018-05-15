Shares in mobile phone outfit The People's Operator plunged on Tuesday after the company said subscriber levels would not meet forecasts and it needed a new financial plan. It added that it was unlikely that more cash could be raised through an exercise of warrants and would need more funding in the second half of 2018. "Consequently the board has been examining other financing options," the company said. "The board is negotiating final terms with a third party to migrate its US customer base to ...

