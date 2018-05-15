Investors in Germany remained gloomy in May, according to the latest survey from the ZEW Center for European Economic Research in Mannheim. The indicator of economic sentiment was steady at -8.2, in line with expectations. Meanwhile, the current situation index fell to 87.4 from 87.9 in April, beating expectations for a bigger drop to 86.2. The index gauging economic expectations in the eurozone increased by 0.5 points to 2.4, beating expectations for a reading of 2.0. Achim Wambach, President ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...