Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. to Present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational

GREAT NECK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2018 / Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN), a real estate finance company specializing in originating, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real estate, today announced that it will be presenting at the 8th annual LD Micro Invitational on Monday, June 4, 2018 at 4:30 PM PST / 7:30 PM EDT. Assaf Ran, Chief Executive Officer of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., will be giving the presentation and meeting with investors.

"The event is slated to be our largest Invitational to date," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "When the fires caused the cancellation of our Main Event back in December, we vowed to come back even stronger. This event showcases our firm's ability to attract the most unique and exciting names in micro-cap."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies in the small-cap / micro-cap space, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

View Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/LOAN.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.



Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non-banking loans (sometimes referred to as "hard money" loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area. We maintain the website: http://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. The firm hosts several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

