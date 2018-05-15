

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech economic growth eased at a faster-than-expected pace in the first quarter, preliminary data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Monday.



Gross domestic product advanced 0.5 percent sequentially in the March quarter, slower than the 0.8 increase in the December quarter. Economists had expected the growth to ease to 0.7 percent.



The overall GDP growth in the first quarter was driven solely by increasing domestic demand.



On a yearly basis, economic growth moderated to 4.5 percent in the first quarter from 5.5 percent in the preceding quarter. The growth was expected to ease to 4.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX