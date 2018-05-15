Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: 1Q 2018 Results Conference Call Invitation 15-May-2018 / 13:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 15 May 2018 Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" 1Q 2018 Results Conference Call Invitation On Monday, 21 May 2018 at 2:00pm London / 7:00pm Almaty time, Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" (Halyk Bank) (LSE: HSBK) will be hosting a teleconference with its senior management for investors and analysts on Halyk Bank's 1Q 2018 unaudited consolidated financial results, followed by Q&A session. Halyk Bank's 1Q 2018 unaudited consolidated financial results will be available starting from 18 May 2018. The teleconference facility can be accessed by dialing: UK: +44 330 336 94 11 Russia: +7 495 646 91 90 Password: Halyk Bank Participants should register for the call at least 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A webcast facility will also be available at: http://www.audio-webcast.com/cgi-bin/visitors.ssp?fn=visitor&id=5615 [1] Presentation will be available starting from 21 May 2018 at: https://halykbank.kz/investor_presentations_ [2] and at the above webcast facility. For those unable to listen to the call live, a replay of the the above webcast facility will be available until 21 May 2019. - ENDS - For further information please contact: JSC "Halyk Bank" Mira Kasenova +7 727 259 04 30 Yelena Perekhoda +7 727 330 17 19 ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 5544 EQS News ID: 686053 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c6f9ee4ba66968bc33bc754c62ea3b68&application_id=686053&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6d7407ab4f18fbfb027cc703ffbd7f61&application_id=686053&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2018 07:56 ET (11:56 GMT)