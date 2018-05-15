

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday.



The euro reversed from an early high of 131.14 against the yen, falling to 130.60.



Pulling away from more than a 5-month high of 1.7294 against the kiwi, the euro dropped to 1.7222.



The single currency fell to 5-day lows of 1.1877 against the greenback, 1.1903 versus the franc and 0.8786 versus the pound, off its early highs of 1.1938, 1.1941 and 0.8818, respectively.



The next possible support for the euro is seen around 1.17 against the greenback, 1.18 against the franc, 0.86 against the pound, 127.00 against the yen, 1.51 against the loonie and 1.71 against the kiwi.



