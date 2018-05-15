Doral, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2018) - Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTC Pink: ETST) ("ETST" or the "Company"), an innovative biotech company focused on the cannabidiol (CBD), nutraceutical and pharmaceutical fields as well as medical devices and research and development, is pleased to announce that the audit process has been finalized and the Company has submitted Form 10 to become fully reporting.

In November 2017, the Company announced the engagement of Ben Borgers to audit the year-end financials for 2015 and 2016. After delays and continuous work between the auditors and the Company, the audit has been finalized, filed and utilized in submitting the necessary Form 10 to become fully reporting. The Company has commenced 2017's fiscal year audit, which will be required to up-list to OTCQB, along with the approved Form 10.

The Company's new CFO, announced in February, and appointed COO, announced in March, have both been implementing systems to sustain accuracy and efficiency when fully reporting.

The Company's CEO and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Michel Aube, states, "I am very proud of the hard work done by our team to complete the audits. These efforts will be rewarded by the positive reception of our current and future investors. Transparency is a key tool that we needed to accelerate the growth of our business. Since all of our amazing projects are ongoing with our partners, investor confidence will grow, and we will be able to complete our first big round of financing. We are in touch with institutional and private investors that were waiting for ETST to become a fully reporting company before investing the necessary amount to commercialize our projects. We can now resume our discussions with them."

Nickolas S. Tabraue, the Company's president and director, adds, "This is a major achievement for ETST, and becoming a fully reporting OTCQB company is going to open many opportunities while boosting investor confidence. Thanks to our passionate, likeminded team, the transition should be smooth as we continue growing. I look forward to sharing updates on the full reporting process as it progresses."

About Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST)

Earth Science Tech, Inc. ("ETST") offers the highest purity and quality, high-grade full spectrum cannabinoid oil on the market. Thanks to its positive result studies on breast cancer and immune cells through the University of Central Oklahoma, studies through DV Biologics proving to lower cortisol and as a neuroprotectant, positive result case studies through key health organizations. ETST formulates, markets, and distributes the CBD oil used for its studies to the public, offering the most effective quality of CBD in the market.

To learn more, please visit: www.EarthScienceTech.com

ETST currently has three wholly owned subsidiaries focused on developing its role as a world leader in the CBD space and expanding its work in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors. These subsidiaries include:

About Earth Science Pharmaceutical

Earth Science Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Earth Science Tech, Inc (ETST). Earth Science Pharma, Inc. ("ESP"), which is committed to the development of low cost, noninvasive diagnostic tools, medical devices, testing processes and vaccines for sexually transmitted infections and/or diseases. ESP's CEO and chief science officer Michel Aubé is leading the company's research and development efforts. The company's first medical device, MSN-2, is a home kit designed for the detection of STIs, such as chlamydia, from a self-obtained gynecological specimen. ESP is working to develop and bring to market medical devices and vaccines that meet the specific needs of women.

To learn more please visit: www.EarthSciencePharmaceutical.com

About Cannabis Therapeutics

Cannabis Therapeutics, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST). Cannabis Therapeutics, Inc. ("CTI"), which is poised to take a leadership role in the development of new, leading-edge, cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. CTI is invested in research and development to explore and harness the medicinal power of cannabidiol. The company holds three provisional application patent for a CBD product that is focused on developing treatments for breast and ovarian cancers, as well as two generic CBD based pharmaceutical drugs.

To learn more please visit: www.CannabisThera.com

About KannaBidioiD

KannaBidioid, Inc. is wholly owned subsidiary of Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST). KannaBidioiD, Inc. ("KBD") provides a wide variety of products geared toward the recreational space of cannabis. KBD's unique Kanna and CBD formulation is sold and distributed in CBD-infused vapes/e-liquids products. Kanna and CBD synergistically enhance one another, providing optimal relaxation, an uplifting sensation, enhanced focus and the added benefit of assisting with nicotine reduction therapy.

To learn more please visit: www.KannaBidioiDInc.com

Earth Science Foundation, Inc.

Earth Science Foundation, inc. is wholly owned subsidiary of Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST). Earth Science Foundation, Inc. ("ESF"), is in the process of becoming a non-profit organization to accept grants and donations to conduct further studies and help donate Earth Science Tech, Inc's effective CBD products to those in need.

To learn more please visit: www.ETSTFoundtion.org

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

