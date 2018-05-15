BIDU Stock: Primed for a Move Toward Higher PricesI perceive the volatility index as a thermometer for the markets, and when this index becomes elevated, I see it as the markets running a fever. This feverish pitch is what caused the markets to swing in wild directions during the first quarter. As we found out, elevated levels of volatility and the wild swings they produce have a tendency to push index values lower.In recent weeks, volatility has subsided, which means the fever the market was running has finally been broken. This is great news, because low volatility levels are conducive to a market that is geared toward higher index values.This reduction in volatility.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...