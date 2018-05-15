Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest social listening engagement study on the personal grooming products industry. The client, a leading personal grooming products retailer, wanted to extract important insights from social conversations and apply it to bring changes in their overall strategy.

According to the analytics experts at Quantzig,"As the personal grooming products retailers increase their foothold in developing markets, they unlock new opportunities, and this discloses several challenges in capturing critical downstream data in the distribution channels."

The global market for personal grooming products is varied and can be divided into two segments, namely personal care appliances and personal care products. In the past few years, personal grooming products have become popular across economies due to the penetration of innovative and new appliances in the market. The personal grooming products market, which is a part of the CPG industry, is anticipated to observe considerable growth over the coming years due to the rise in disposable income of end-users; thus, allowing them to spend more on personal grooming products.

The social listening engagement solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to build better products based on the market prospects that led to successful business growth. The client was able to monitor what is being said about their brand on the social platforms by taking quick remedial actions to change the end-users' perceptions.

This social listening engagement solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Understand the demands of their consumers

Measure the impact of negative and positive sentiments on their brand's popularity

This social listening engagement solution offered predictive insights on:

Gaining a deeper understanding of the strategies of their competitors

Assessing their market position and launch new services and products

