The #1 Mobile Word Game Incorporates British Slang Curated by Elizabeth Hurley and Will Feature a "Downton Abbey" Solo Challenge Just Ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Highly Anticipated Union

Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a leading social game developer, announced the launch of the Words With Friends 2 Royal Social Dictionary, an extension of last year's pop culture inspired Social Dictionary, which added more than 50,000 new playable words. Curated by "The Royals" actress Elizabeth Hurley, the Words With Friends 2 Royal Social Dictionary gives Brits and non-Brits alike, a novel way to celebrate the pomp and circumstance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials from the palm of their hands. The launch of the new Royal Social Dictionary introduces never-before-playable words stemming from popular British slang including Bagsy, Blimey, Skive, Knackered, Clanger, Gobsmacked, and Harkle, a playful portmanteau in honor of the soon to be wed, Harry and Meghan.

"Growing up in the UK, we used our own version of slang words to describe common things as a way of emphasizing our feelings in conversation. I was so honored to serve as Royal Ambassador to the team behind Words With Friends 2, to curate the Royal Social Dictionary," says Elizabeth Hurley. "My hope is that more people will become familiar with the expressions we chose for the game, enjoy them with their friends, and that I won't have to explain what 'knackered' means to my American castmates any longer!"

As a follow up to the largest dictionary update in Words With Friends history, the Royal Social Dictionary playfully captures the essence of British culture while the world's attention is focused on the Royal Wedding.

"We share the world's excitement for the upcoming Royal Wedding and we wanted to give our fans a fun way to celebrate the coming H-A-R-K-L-E nuptials through our unique take on language and word trends," said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing, Zynga. "We knew Elizabeth would be an A-C-E extension of our team to ensure the new Words With Friends 2 Royal Social Dictionary captured the charm and wit of British culture."

Available now, the new Words With Friends 2 Royal Social Dictionary will include:

Ace: Awesome

Bagsy: Calling dibs

Blimey: Expressing surprise

Bloody: Emphasis of an expression

Cheerio: Goodbye

Chum: A posh mate or best friend

Clanger: Mistake

Collywobbles: Butterflies in stomach

Crikey: Exclamation of surprise

Ghastly: Didn't like something

Gobsmacked: Astonished

Harkle: Meghan and Harry's couple name

Jammy: Very lucky

Knackered: Tired

Naff: Unfashionable

Paddy: To throw a fit or temper tantrum

Ruby: An Indian curry

Skive: Faking sick to get out of school or work, like to watch the Royal Wedding

Ta: Thanks

Telly: Television

Along with the inclusion of British inspired terms, Words With Friends 2 invites players to compete in the limited edition Solo Challenge with Downton Abbey: The Exhibition in NYC, where they can play against ten characters from "Downton Abbey". From the Earl of Grantham and Lady Mary to Mr. Carson and Daisy, players can enjoy challenges of increasing difficulty as they use their wits and word skills to earn the Downton Abbey Crest.

Fans can play the "Downton Abbey" Solo Challenge now through May 27th in Words With Friends 2, and try out the new Royal Social Dictionary words against their mates by downloading the app via the App Store and Google Play. For more information on Words With Friends 2, visit the game's community channels on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Downton Abbey: The Exhibition is open in New York City until September 3rd, based on the beloved television show, guests are transported to post-Edwardian England, where the characters and the iconic house come to life. Be immersed in the fascinating social history, culture, and some of the most memorable moments from the show's six-season run, including an in-depth look at past marriages between American's and British Aristocrats, much like Robert and Cora. Tickets available here.

