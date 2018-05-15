Enhanced Risk-based Alerts Surface Suspicious Behavior Needed to Help Shut down Potential Data Breaches

Navigate '18 SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity governance, today unveiled the latest release of SecurityIQ, which extends identity governance to data stored in files like spreadsheets and documents. SecurityIQ 6.0 includes the option to deploy in the data center or on public cloud platforms, plus enhanced scalability for data classification and permission analysis, and new forensics and real-time alerting to help global enterprises fight data breaches. SailPoint's SecurityIQ 6.0 enables enterprises to better understand where to focus their identity governance controls, identifying where sensitive data resides and applying appropriate governance to that data.

As the volume of enterprise data rises exponentially, coupled with the increase in privacy-focused regulations like the European General Data Protection Act (GDPR), a majority (65%) of organizations informally polled at the Gartner IAM Summit in London are realizing that their identity governance strategy must address this growing need. SecurityIQ 6.0 helps address this need, empowering organizations to discover and secure data stored in files, which makes up the vast majority of an organization's data and is largely unmanaged because it lives outside of IT's purview. As a result, this data has also become the prime target for hackers.

"With so much of our corporate data now living in files, we needed to extend our identity platform to help us identify and govern this data," said Jeff Brouette, Manager, Identity Access Management Engineering at Raymond James. "SecurityIQ will help address this gap and contribute to providing a holistic view into all of our users and their access to data and applications, helping us reduce exposure points within the company, and ultimately, improving our overall security posture."

"Organizations are now realizing they need to manage access to data in the same way they manage access to applications to improve security and achieve compliance," said Paul Trulove, Chief Product Officer for SailPoint. "With the latest release of SecurityIQ, customers can better expand the scope of their identity governance programs, giving CIOs and CISOs a 360-degree view into all digital identities and their access to all data. This comprehensive approach to identity governance is one of the new frontiers SailPoint has defined for identity."

New features in SecurityIQ 6.0, which is available now, include:

The ability to deploy via a public cloud platform, like Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure, or in the data center, providing customers with flexibility in their deployment strategies.

The means to seamlessly manage access to both on-premises file storage systems like SharePoint and cloud-based file storage systems including Box, DropBox, Google Drive and OneDrive in a flexible, cost-effective way.

An adaptive connectivity model that enables organizations with large, complex storage environments to optimize data classification and permission analysis for increased scalability and performance.

Enhanced risk-based forensics and alert management that reveal greater insight via a user-friendly interface, so security and audit teams can quickly detect and proactively remediate suspicious activity like a user downloading large amounts of data outside of business hours or alerting an administrator when files are getting renamed in bulk, detecting symptoms of ransomware.

To learn more about SailPoint SecurityIQ 6.0, please attend our webinar, "Securing Sensitive Data Stored in Files in a Digital World" on May 30, 2018 at 10 am CST 3 pm GMT.

SailPoint: The Power of Identity

SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity governance, brings the Power of Identity to customers around the world. SailPoint's open identity platform gives organizations the power to enter new markets, scale their workforces, embrace new technologies, innovate faster and compete on a global basis. As both an industry pioneer and market leader in identity governance, SailPoint delivers security, operational efficiency and compliance to enterprises with complex IT environments. SailPoint's customers are among the world's largest companies in a wide range of industries, including: 7 of the top 15 banks, 4 of the top 6 healthcare insurance and managed care providers, 9 of the top 15 property and casualty insurance providers, 5 of the top 15 pharmaceutical companies, and 11 of the largest 15 federal agencies.

