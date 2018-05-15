Introducing the Solar Bankers Node

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Today Solar Bankers is announcing the release of its Solar Bankers Node, the first blockchain node run solely on solar energy. The Solar Bankers node is highly energy efficient, running on its own small-scale solar panel, and thereby represents the first step towards energy-sustainable blockchain development.

Concerns over the energy-sustainability of blockchain technology are mounting. The two largest blockchain platforms, Bitcoin and Ethereum, have long been the focus of controversy due to their high energy intensity. According to Digiconomist, the Bitcoin blockchain consumes the staggering amount of 850 kWh per transaction, which corresponds to approximately one forth of the energy consumed by a household in one entire year. With approximately 80 million transactions in 2017, the Bitcoin blockchain used more energy than the entire country of the Czech Republic. Ethereum, which is the platform of choice for most blockchain companies, is not far behind. With a cumulative consumption of 18.5 TWh last year, the Ethereum network consumed more electricity than the entire country of Iceland. These vast amounts of consumed electricity call for reflection on the further scalability of these two platforms.

With this problem in mind, Solar Bankers embraced the most sustainable blockchain solution on the market today. The Skycoin blockchain, developed by early Bitcoin and Ethereum developers, uses less than 1 kWh per transaction and can be run on a device with low computing power. This enabled Solar Bankers to design a blockchain node that does not require any further power supply other than the sun. The Solar Bankers Node mounts a Raspberry Pi and a power bank on a 20-30 W module. This innovative market solution will be available for order by the end of Q3 2018. Follow us on Telegram (https://t.me/solarbankersICO ) for updates on the Solar Bankers Node. More technical information will be available soon!

