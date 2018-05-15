Wood's Powr-Grip: Intelli-Grip Technology Gives Vacuum Lifters Cutting-Edge Capabilities For Glass Handling

LAUREL, Mont., May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wood's Powr-Grip engineers challenged industry assumptions about vacuum lifter design to create Intelli-Grip technology. The first of its kind, this computer-operated control system makes vacuum lifters significantly safer, more intuitive, and easier to maintain than anything previously on the market.

Intelli-Grip efficiently manages the internal functions of the lifter and provides information to operators in real time via a color LCD display. Intelli-Grip is designed to significantly increase safety for operators, while improving ease-of-use and efficiency. The system minimizes human error by providing immediate feedback about vacuum leaks or a low battery before they become dangers, managing power to extend lifter run time, and auto-testing the dual vacuum system.

Wood's Powr-Grip has been a leading manufacturer of vacuum lifting equipment for glass and other materials handling since 1964. The company developed the original pump-action vacuum pump with a red-line vacuum indicator and the first self-contained, battery powered vacuum lifter for use with cranes and hoists, making Intelli-Grip the latest in a string of industry firsts.

www.wpg.com

