Canamex Gold Corp.: First Asset-Backed Security Token Offering (STO) by Public Listed Company GOLDUSA (symbol GOLD) Ethereum Crypto Tokens

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canamex Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Canamex") (CSE:CSQ) is pleased to announce that it has launched a non-brokered private placement to accredited investors, of GOLDUSA ("GOLDUSA" or "Token" ticker symbol "GOLD") Ethereum ERC20 Crypto Tokens via a Security Token Offering ("STO").

This is the first time ever that a gold-asset-backed crypto security token has been offered by a North American Exchange listed public company. The Company invites accredited investors, to join the next wave of the cryptocurrency revolution, with this GOLDUSA security token paving the way, and setting the "gold standard" for asset-backed security tokens.

Further general details of this initial STO, are as follows:

GOLDUSA Tokens offered at a significant 40% discount to $US 1350 per oz. gold price, but limited to the first week of subscriptions.



Exposure to gold-asset-backed token. Each GOLDUSA Token represents 1/200 oz. gold.



Price offered is only $US 4.00 per token, limited to the first week of subscriptions. This is 40% discount to $US 6.75 value per token, based on $US 1350 per oz. gold price.



Minimum subscription: 2000 GOLDUSA Tokens.



Purchase methods accepted: Fiat currencies, Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC).



For whitepaper, FAQs, and other considerations: https://canamexgold.com/goldusa/ (https://canamexgold.com/goldusa/)



For subscription: https://ezclosing.ca/private-placements/canamex-goldusa/ (https://ezclosing.ca/private-placements/canamex-goldusa/)



GOLDUSA (symbol GOLD) ERC20 security token Etherscan technical details are as follows: https://etherscan.io/token/0xe341e1a59a75f74f344c5461c8b2e55a75152833 (https://etherscan.io/token/0xe341e1a59a75f74f344c5461c8b2e55a75152833)

NOTE: This pricing is available for a LIMITED TIME only from the launch date, being Tuesday, May 15th, 2018. After that date, the Company reserves the right to increase the initial STO subscription offer price, in accordance with the following indicative schedule, or earlier depending on demand:

From Date Offer Price Offer Price Spot premium Offer Price per token per oz. to Offer Price Discount to Spot Tuesday, May 15, 2018 USD 4.000 USD 800 69 % 41 % Tuesday, May 22, 2018 USD 4.125 USD 825 64 % 39 % Tuesday, May 29, 2018 USD 4.250 USD 850 59 % 37 % Tuesday, June 5, 2018 USD 4.375 USD 875 54 % 35 % Tuesday, June 12, 2018 USD 4.500 USD 900 50 % 33 % Tuesday, June 19, 2018 USD 4.625 USD 925 46 % 31 % Tuesday, June 26, 2018 USD 4.750 USD 950 42 % 30 % Tuesday, July 3, 2018 USD 4.875 USD 975 38 % 28 % Tuesday, July 10, 2018 USD 5.000 USD 1,000 35 % 26 % Tuesday, July 17, 2018 USD 5.125 USD 1,025 32 % 24 % Tuesday, July 24, 2018 USD 5.250 USD 1,050 29 % 22 % Tuesday, July 31, 2018 USD 5.375 USD 1,075 26 % 20 %

Assumption: Gold Spot price $USD 1350 per oz. but which fluctuates daily with the market

Subscription

Purchase methods accepted: Fiat currencies, Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC). The accredited investor subscription process is digital, via an online portal here: https://ezclosing.ca/private-placements/canamex-goldusa/ (https://ezclosing.ca/private-placements/canamex-goldusa/).

Comments from David Vincent, Chief Executive Officer of the Company: "Our company has seen the significant scaling potential for this innovative financing technique because of its sheer simplicity for creating win-win situations for all the stakeholders and investors involved. This innovative crypto-token royalty streaming model provides far more value, transparency, better terms and conditions and better profit margins within a GOLDUSA ecosystem (GOLDUSA token holders, shareholders, other junior mining companies and investors), than can be offered by traditional existing models, relying on legacy ideas."

Considerations and Risks

An investment in the GOLDUSA Tokens offered via this STO, should be considered speculative due to various factors, including the nature of the industry in which the Company operates. Risk factors relating to the Company are discussed in certain of public disclosures of the Company which are available for review on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com/) Risk factors should be carefully reviewed and considered by an investor before a decision is made to invest in the GOLDUSA Tokens. Relevant considerations and risks associated with the STO are comprehensively detailed in the whitepaper here: https://canamexgold.com/goldusa/ (https://canamexgold.com/goldusa/)

Gold Royalty Token Holder - Conversion Offer

On February 2nd, 2018, the Company announced a non-brokered private placement of unlisted Gold Royalty Tokens, to accredited investors, and this is now closed with effect May 15th, 2018; with the launch of this STO. All Gold Royalty Token subscriptions received prior to May 15th, 2018, will be processed, and the subscribers will be offered to convert into this STO at a discount to the STO price, by offering Gold Royalty Token holders an additional 25% in GOLDUSA tokens. For example, Gold Royalty Token holder has 2000 tokens, and elects to convert to GOLDUSA tokens. Gold Royalty Token holder receives 2500 (2000+25% bonus) GOLDUSA tokens, under the same terms as this STO. The Gold Royalty Tokens converted, will be cancelled, and the holder will be issued GOLDUSA tokens. This will also provide better liquidity and transferability for Gold Royalty Token holders, by electing to convert to GOLDUSA tokens. The company will write to each Gold Royalty Token holder, with details on the conversion offer.

About the Company

Canamex Gold Corp. is a public listed company registered in British Columbia, Canada, trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), and is engaged in fast-tracking toward development of the Bruner Gold Development Project in the prolific gold jurisdiction of Nye County, Nevada. The region is home to several producing and past-producing mines along the Walker Lane Trend. Canamex completed a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on the Bruner Gold Development Project in 2016. Based on additional drilling conducted on the property, the company completed an updated PEA in 2018, which increased the resources and improved the economics of the project. Canamex is now moving the Bruner Gold Project forward into permitting and development on the strength of this positive updated PEA and the improving gold price environment. The second asset is the Silverton Gold property, a gold exploration project, in Nevada, which has geological similarities to the Long Canyon gold deposit in Nevada, being mined by Newmont Mining. The Company has signed Agreements with Harmonychain AS, for Ethereum Blockchain Smart Contract Security Tokens for Gold and Silver, as an alternative means of raising capital, potentially without equity dilution. The Agreements secure the exclusive rights to various Ethereum Token domain names, ticker codes, and associated smart contracts, for Gold and Silver. The rights also extend to patents pending and trademarks associated with these security token financing models, including ChainDelivery royalty stream delivery queuing systems. Further information is available at https://canamexgold.com (https://canamexgold.com/)

Greg Hahn (CPG#7122), President & COO of the Company is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved all technical disclosures in this release.

