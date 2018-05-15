SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity governance, kicked off a sold-out Navigate '18 by unveiling new frontiers in identity governance. As organizations struggle to keep pace with the constantly evolving security and compliance landscape while undertaking their digital transformation, identity governance must embrace three new frontiers. These frontiers span users, applications and data.

"Data breaches and compliance aren't the only challenges we're facing as an industry. The very nature of our business is changing. The pressure to digitize the enterprise is growing in importance as businesses fight to keep their competitive edge and to continuously deliver value to their customers," said Mark McClain, CEO and co-founder for SailPoint. "Our world has changed in a profound way. Both user and application populations are growing and changing. Data is exploding and continues to evolve into new formats and move into new locations. Identity must evolve to tackle this new world in which we live, governing access across all users, all applications and all data. SailPoint is pushing the limits of these three new identity frontiers."

The New Identity Frontiers

SailPoint believes there are three identity frontiers that organizations need to embrace as they chart their identity course today:

The User Frontier: Expanding Identities Beyond Humans: Enterprise identity governance programs have traditionally focused on three primary users: employees, contractors and partners. In the new business world, non-human users -such as software bots and technology like RPA (Robotic Process Automation) introduce a new identity type. Modern enterprises must rethink identities beyond humans, understanding how these non-human entities interact with enterprise applications and data while applying proper governance controls.

Enterprises today manage hundreds of applications that drive their business forward. This includes an increasing number of SaaS applications alongside traditional legacy applications. As business users accelerate the need for new applications, identity governance must also evolve, making it easier to onboard new applications to more nimbly enable the business. The Data Frontier: Securing Access to Data in Files: In the past, most sensitive data was stored in applications and databases such as CRM, HR, and financial systems. Today, end users are downloading, extracting and copying that data into files and then storing that data in file shares, like SharePoint, and cloud storage systems, such as Box and Google Drive, often leaving the data largely unprotected. This opens up a huge area of exposure for organizations that must be addressed with identity governance, making data the third, and perhaps most critical, new frontier in identity.

"As technology and innovation are changing the way we work, the nature of business users is evolving, while the volume of applications and data are furiously increasing. SailPoint is at the forefront of developing innovative ways of providing comprehensive identity governance to secure the digital identities of all users across all applications and all data," said McClain. "This is our vision and the only path forward for global enterprises today."

To make SailPoint's vision for identity governance a reality, SailPoint previewed new technology innovations at Navigate '18 across the three frontiers, including unveiling the latest release of SecurityIQ 6.0, which extends identity governance to data stored in files like spreadsheets and documents. For more on SecurityIQ 6.0, please reference SailPoint's SecurityIQ 6.0 Delivers Identity Governance for Files from the Data Center or the Cloud.

SailPoint: The Power of Identity

SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity governance, brings the Power of Identity to customers around the world. SailPoint's open identity platform gives organizations the power to enter new markets, scale their workforces, embrace new technologies, innovate faster and compete on a global basis. As both an industry pioneer and market leader in identity governance, SailPoint delivers security, operational efficiency and compliance to enterprises with complex IT environments. SailPoint's customers are among the world's largest companies in a wide range of industries, including: 7 of the top 15 banks, 4 of the top 6 healthcare insurance and managed care providers, 9 of the top 15 property and casualty insurance providers, 5 of the top 15 pharmaceutical companies, and 11 of the largest 15 federal agencies.

