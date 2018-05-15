Podcasting platform Audioboom announced on Tuesday that its proposed acquisition of Triton Digital Canada will not be proceeding. The AIM-traded firm said the proposed acquisition was to be funded by a placing of new ordinary shares. However, in spite of what the board described as "significant demand", it said it had not been possible to complete the placing. The proposed acquisition would have constituted a reverse takeover under the AIM Rules, and as a result, the company's ordinary shares ...

