Brazilian focused mining and development company Serabi Gold swung to a profit in its the first quarter of its trading year, upped its gold production estimates for the full year and is soon to be swimming in cash. Serabi turned in a profit of $339,866 for the three months leading to 31 March, a turnaround from the loss of $33,941 recorded for the same period a year earlier, thanks to a 4.96% bump in revenue to $13.8m as the average gold price increased to $1,319 from the $1,204 seen a year ago. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...