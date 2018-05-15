Payment technology firm SafeCharge International announced on Tuesday that Jeremy Nicholds has been appointed as deputy chairman with immediate effect. The AIM-traded company said it intends for non-executive director Nicholds to take over as non-executive chairman when Roger Withers retires from the board towards the end of this year. SafeCharge described Withers' shortlisted replacement as an "experienced commercial director" with a track record of success in marketing and sales under a ...

