Renewable fuels company Velocys detected a leak at its Oklahoma City plant on Tuesday, believed to have originated inside one of the plant's two Fischer-Tropsch reactors. Based on preliminary investigations by ENVIA, the plant's operator, Velocys believes the root cause of the issue was not a result of a flaw in its core Fischer-Tropsch technology and, in fact, originated with the design of an ancillary system. Velocys, as licensor of the Fischer-Tropsch technology, began working with ENVIA, as ...

