CarSmartt, Inc.: CarSmartt(R) (OTC-CRSM) Announces an Increase in Hosting Capacity in Its Warehouse for Mining Boys Inc.

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2018 / Today CarSmartt®, (OTC PINK: CRSM), President Roy Capasso, is pleased to announce the Mining Boys, Inc. facility in Georgia has completed its first phase of the expansion of its electrical capacity. It has completed the installation of 12 electrical panels with approximately 200 Amps. This will allow the Company to host approximately 300 Miners and he reports the second phase of the Electrical work has begun with the installation of a new transformer with the capacity of 1,500 KVA to be supplied by the local electrical company. This will provide an additional 4000 Amps to host approximately 500 additional Servers.

Mr. Capasso is pleased to report the continued growth in revenue from Mining Boys Inc. retail operations. He reports that from May 1 to May 14, 2018 Gross Revenue is $39,791 and he reports a net profit of $18,158.

About CarSmartt®

CarSmartt® Inc. is a startup company of the revolutionary APP.CARSMARTT.COM a ride sharing concept located in Palo Alto CA. (Silicon Valley), at CarSmartt® we aim to make long distance traveling safer and more affordable, while connecting with people along the way. CarSmartt® members can choose to share a ride or ship a package with the option of applying insurance coverage. All CarSmartt® drivers are subject to a background check to reassure the safety of passengers. CarSmartt® is currently now active in the USA, Italy, Mexico and Colombia. However, our company will soon continue to expand to Europe, Canada and Latin America.

About: Mining Boys, Inc.

Mining boys, Inc. is the first retail store of Mining servers in USA, a Florida corporation with its retail location at 531 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida, 33140, http://www.miningboys.com. Mining boys retail operations sell, own and host bitcoin mining servers. The Company has both retail and its own mining severs and receives profit from its retail sales and recurring revenue from its hosting facility in Georgia. POSoBIT is owned by Mining Boys, Inc.

