Trxade Group, Inc.: Trxade Group, Inc to Present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2018 / Trxade Group, Inc., (OTCQB: TRXD) the trusted market place for 8,900 registered independent pharmacy customers that enables its customers to quickly source and purchase pharmaceuticals, accessories and services from a wide range of manufacturers and drug distributors today announced that it will be presenting at the 8th annual LD Micro Invitational on Wednesday, June 6th at 11:00 AM/ PST / 2:00/PM EST. Suren Ajjarapu, Chairman/CEO will be giving the presentation and meeting with investors.

"The event is slated to be our largest Invitational to date," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "When the fires caused the cancellation of our Main Event back in December, we vowed to come back even stronger. This event showcases our firm's ability to attract the most unique and exciting names in micro-cap."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies in the small-cap / micro-cap space, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

View Trxade Group's profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/TRXD.

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire.

About Trxade Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCQB: TRXD) is a web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services. Founded in 2010, Trxade Group currently operates the trading platform with 8900 registered members. For additional information please visit us at http://www.trxadegroup.com.

http://www.trxade.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. The firm hosts several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Christi Justi

800-261-0281 Ext 1011

cjusti@trxade.com

SOURCE: Trxade Group