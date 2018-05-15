Industry Standard Research: FLAMMA, Novasep and Alcami Win for Small Molecule Contract Manufacturing Performance

Informing the Pharmaceutical Drug Development, Manufacturing and Commercialization Industry.

CARY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2018 / Industry Standard Research' s (ISR's) annual Small Molecule API Contract Manufacturer Quality Benchmarking report reveals that FLAMMA and Novasep received the highest Overall Performance Scores based on customer expectations. The Small Molecule Drug Product Contract Manufacturer Quality Benchmarking report, also just released, identified Alcami as the top performer in the index.

"This year, ISR introduced a new feature on the company profile pages in each report - a Brand Index score and an Overall Performance Index score. These indices are designed to offer an instant read on a company's competitive position in terms of the brand's strength and its service delivery," explained Kate Hammeke, Vice President of Market Research at ISR. "It is interesting how contract manufacturers can be strong in performance and relatively weak in brand. This helps buyers identify companies they may not have otherwise considered and it helps CMOs understand if they have challenges related to brand or delivery."

The reports include information on buyers' outsourcing philosophies and practices, CMO perceptions and interactions, and CMO selection drivers before diving into a series of in-depth performance analyses specific to small molecule API or small molecule drug product manufacturing.

The reports also provide a Consumer Reports-style analysis, where each CMO is evaluated across 23 service quality attributes, making these reports the most comprehensive assessment of quality in the contract manufacturing space. These performance metrics are categorized into five 'scorecards': Delivery Factors, Organization Factors, Capabilities, Staff Characteristics and Service Capabilities. In these performance evaluations, recent users indicate how well the manufacturers performed with respect to expectations and based on their experience working with the manufacturer(s).

CMO performance attributes evaluated by respondents include Pre-formulation / Formulation support, Process development and optimization, Analytical services, Drug substance and/or Drug Product manufacturing, Regulatory support and many others.

Data include an in-depth analysis of 39 of the 87 featured contract manufacturers, including 3M Drug Delivery Systems, AbbVie Contract Manufacturing, Alcami, Almac, AMPAC Fine Chemicals, AMRI, Bachem, BSP Pharma, Cambrex, Capsugel (now part of Lonza), Catalent, CEPiA Sanofi, Cook Pharmica, Corden Pharma, Dr. Reddy's, Evonik, Fareva, FLAMMA, GSK CMO, Halo Pharma, Hetero, Hovione, Lonza, Novasep, Patheon, PCI Pharma Services, PCI Synthesis, Pfizer CentreOne, PharmaCore (now part of Cambrex), Pharmatek (now part of Catalent), Piramal Pharma Solutions, Recipharm, SAFC, SAI Life Sciences, Siegfried, STA Pharmaceuticals (a Wuxi AppTec company), and Vetter.

For more information on ISR's "Small Molecule API Contract Manufacturer Quality Benchmarking" report, please visit ISR's report page at https://www.isrreports.com/reports/small-molecule-api-contract-manufacturer-quality-benchmarking-3rd-edition/

"Small Molecule Drug Product Contract Manufacturer Quality Benchmarking" report, please visit ISR's report page at https://www.isrreports.com/reports/small-molecule-drug-product-contract-manufacturer-quality-benchmarking-1st-edition/

About Industry Standard Research

Industry Standard Research is the premier, full service market research provider to the pharma and pharma services industries. With over a decade of experience, ISR delivers an unmatched level of domain expertise. For more information about ISR's off-the-shelf intelligence and custom research offerings, please visit the company's website at www.isrreports.com , email info@isrreports.com or follow ISR on Twitter @ISRreports.

