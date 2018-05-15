Quantum Medical Transport, Inc.: Quantum Medical Transport Enters MOU with Aura Blocks, LLC

SUGARLAND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2018 / Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. (OTC PINK: DRWN) hereby announces Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. and Aura Blocks, LLC have entered into a memorandum of understanding for the development of QuantH V1.0 Medical blockchain technology. Aura Blocks, LLC is an Oracle Silver partner developing on the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service (OBCS) platform and Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. is in the process of developing its Medical Blockchain technology via the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Beta Program. The plan is to design and deploy an Oracle Environment User Interface with multiple Smart Contracts to manage users public and private keys for medical records data storage. The technology will facilitate medical data transfer from EHR/EMR systems thus providing an immutable record which can only be accessed via patient consent through their private keys.

The goal is to roll out a commercial enterprise version in the fourth quarter of 2018, provided all development and Beta testing reflects readiness for deployment. In our opinion, this technology will be the key to solve medical industry privacy and security issues, while preventing hackers from accessing patient records. We estimate the licensing revenue from our technology will be significant in the multi-billion dollar medical ecosystem.

About Quantum Medical Transport

QUANTUM MEDICAL TRANSPORT, INC. is a medical technology company. The company is developing a proprietary medical blockchain technology for secure data storage and data transfer in a HIPAA compliant manner via the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service platform.

About Aura Blocks, LLC

Aura Blocks, LLC is an Oracle Silver Partner blockchain consulting firm developing exclusively on the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service platform. They were the only global firm to present 2 working proof of concept demos on the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service (OBCS) platform at Oracle's premier global event and platform introduction - Oracle Open Word 2017. They specialize in the Medical, Financial and Media/Entertainment verticals. Visit www.AuraBlocks.com for more information.

