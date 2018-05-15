SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring Recognized as "Marketing Automation Software Leader" by G2 Crowd

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2018 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing automation platform, today announced it has advanced to the elite "Leader" quadrant in the G2 Crowd Marketing Automation Grid based on strong customer satisfaction scores and growth in market share.

"SharpSpring has been named a Leader in our recent Marketing Automation Grid Report," said Marty Duffy, vice president of research, G2 Crowd. "These rankings can be largely attributed to SharpSpring's high scores in the quality of support, ease of doing business with, and ease of use categories; making for very happy customers."

G2 Crowd's competitive Marketing Automation Grid divides marketing automation platforms into four quadrants: Contenders, Niche, High Performers and Leaders, which is the most exclusive quadrant. Satisfaction scores are based on data from real users' reviews, and the market presence score is based on vendor size, data from more than 10 social sources to indicate the product's market share, and social impact.

SharpSpring also ranked in the top three of the Spring 2018 Small Business Marketing Automation Relationship Index, outranking competitors HubSpot, Pardot, Act-On and Marketo, based on Ease of Doing Business, Likelihood to Recommend, and Quality of Support.

"SharpSpring's business model is focused on making marketing automation accessible for small- to mid-sized digital marketing agencies and businesses, which for many years were effectively locked out of the market because of the cost or complexity of other solutions," SharpSpring CEO Rick Carlson said. "So it's exciting to be recognized by G2 Crowd as a marketing automation leader and to see strong customer ratings for ease of use, ease of doing business with us, and high-quality customer support."

Currently, nearly 7,000 businesses and 1,500 digital marketing agencies are using SharpSpring to improve their marketing and sales. Here is a sampling of customer comments:



"We are able to bring all of our data and analytics together and show clients a true ROI on marketing dollars spent," said Kris Martin from Limerent Communications. "Our agency has been able to gain a substantial competitive advantage over agencies that don't use marketing automation. Our ability to generate leads for clients and show the ROI on those leads is helping us win and keep clients."

"SharpSpring allows me to demonstrate the effectiveness of my digital marketing campaigns to my clients," said Daren Cox from What Works Digital. "As a digital marketer, it's the heart of my offering."

"No where else will you find a greater value in a marketing automation platform," said Keith Luscher from SYP Media, LLC. "If you're investing in content creation, you've got to have an automation machine behind you to increase the return on that investment. SharpSpring is designed to do just that."

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at www.sharpspring.com.

