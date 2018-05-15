Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2018) - Blockchain Foundry Inc. (CSE: BCFN) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded as Tiller Resources on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company develops and commercializes blockchain-based business solutions and provides consulting services to corporate clients seeking to incorporate blockchain technology in their businesses.

It has developed a proprietary blockchain-based ecommerce solution, Blockmarket, which is a downloadable software application.

Building on the World's First Decentralized Marketplace, Blockmarket is the newest generation of Syscoin's Desktop wallet with a complete marketplace built-in. Syscoin is a blockchain protocol based on Bitcoin, but with the addition of a range of innovative features aimed at commercial and business applications.

Blockmarket Desktop brings many of Syscoin's features to life, enabling users to have a unique identity on the network, buy and sell products, data and services, transfer and secure data as well as communicate privately. The company has begun development work on a web-based Blockmarket application.

Blockmarket Web is a product geared towards merchants who want more control over their buyer's marketplace experience. Rather than showing a merchant's items alongside all the other offerings on the Syscoin blockchain, merchants can choose to only display products for one or more aliases. This also serves as a web wallet for merchants and comes with enhanced merchant features such as email notifications and reporting.

Dan Wasyluk, CEO, stated: "These features are all available at your fingertips right now, in one desktop application, fully decentralized and secured by the blockchain."

Mr. Wasyluk has been involved in software development and engineering since 2000, and was one of the original developers of the Syscoin protocol, which launched a public blockchain in August 2014.

Blockchain Foundry has added personnel in the area of corporate and business development to explore other blockchain-based opportunities going forward.

