Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2018) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (the "Company" or "good natured"), today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 30, 2018 ("Q1 FY18"). The Company previously announced on January 9, 2018 a fiscal year-end change from February 28 to December 31. As required in such cases, Q1 FY18 is being compared to the Company's former fourth quarter, or the three months ended February 28, 2017.

Key Highlights:

Revenues for Q1 FY18 increased 62% to $1,118,487 compared to $690,081 for the three months ended February 28, 2017.

Gross profit for Q1 FY18 was $370,833 compared to $200,809 for the three months ended February 28, 2017. Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 33% for Q1 FY18 compared to 29% for the three months ended February 28, 2017.

SG&A for Q1 FY18 was $778,950, a 14% decrease compared to $902,228 for the three months ended February 28, 2017. SG&A expenditures, minus variable outsourced supply chain and fulfillment costs, decreased by 21% for Q1 FY18 compared to the three months ended February 28,2017.

In Q1 FY18, the Company incurred a net loss before other items of $764,492 compared to $994,787 for the three months ended February 28, 2017.

"With another record setting quarter of growth, we're demonstrating that businesses and consumers are actively seeking out options to kick fossil fuel- based plastics to the curb, and our plant-based products and packaging are helping them do just that," said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured. "I'd especially like to thank our passionate team members for the brilliant service they've continued to provide our customers, which has undeniably contributed greatly to our growth story."

