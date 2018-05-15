Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2018) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTC: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("UPCO") is pleased to announce that it is in discussions with Emoney plc www.emoney.com.mt to support Upco's monetary payment and transfer services within Europe. Emoney is a Financial Institution, licensed in Malta with a European Passport, and has a decade of proven management experience in the world of electronic money, issuance of online current accounts and issuance of rechargeable credit cards.

Under the model being discussed, Emoney would effectively act as Upco's banking institution partner, extending the reach of the Upco App across Europe for Debit and Credit transactions, and ensuring full compliance with relevant regulatory frameworks within the European banking community. User onboarding, including ID authentication, will be handled by Emoney. Upco presently has an agreement in place with Transfer-To www.transfer-to.com which enables money transfer to a Mobile SIM of any user in the world. Emoney would issue a sub-license to contract with Transfer-To regarding cross-border transfers. Once negotiations are completed and an agreement is in place, Upco will initiate a project to integrate with Emoney via an API.

Mr. Andrea Pagani, CEO and President commented: "Upco's relationship with Emoney, leveraging our existing contract with Transfer-To, represents a major milestone in deployment of a full-featured mobile payment and transfer application within our E-wallet, while ensuring full regulatory compliance."

About Upco International Inc.

Upco International Inc. is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp. With the forthcoming addition of the Upco E-Wallet using Blockchain Payment Services, users will be able to: send invoices, approve payments, transfer international funds, convert international currencies, and track transfers and payments.

Please visit www.upcointernational.com for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Andrea Pagani, CEO and President

office@upcointernational.com

212-461-3676

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward- looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward- looking information is typically identified by words such as: "will" "may" "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "development", "forthcoming", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Upco cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Upco is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.