Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Result of AGM 15-May-2018 / 14:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 15 May 2018 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Results of Fifth Annual General Meeting The Board of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited announces that, at the Fifth Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 15 May 2018, the resolutions put to the meeting were approved by shareholders on a show of hands. Details of the proxy votes lodged are set out below: Ordinary Resolution For* Against Withheld** 208,691,046 1,144,178 0 1) To receive the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2017. 208,666,046 1,144,178 25,000 2) To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the period ended 31 December 2017. 200,237,661 9,597,563 0 3) To re-elect as a Director of the Company, John Whittle. 206,843,687 2,991,537 0 4) To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company. 200,274,380 9,525,844 25,000 5) To authorise the Directors to agree the remuneration of the Auditors. Special Resolution For* Against Withheld** 208,500,225 1,335,000 0 6) To authorise the Directors to allot shares (equal to 10% of the Ordinary shares ) 209,800,225 35,000 0 7) To authorise the Directors to disapply Pre-Emption Rights (up to a maximum of 10% of the Ordinary Shares) 209,821,874 13,351 0 8) To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares. 209,810,225 25,000 0 9) To authorise the Company to make changes to the Articles of Incorporation The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of Fifth Annual General Meeting contained in the Shareholder Document dated 26 March 2018, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1] and on the National Storage Mechanism www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [2]*** * Includes discretionary votes received ** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution *** Neither the NSM website nor the Company's website nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on those websites (or any other website) is (or is deemed to be) incorporated into, or forms (or is deemed to form) part of this announcement Enquiries: Ipes (Guernsey) Limited Lucy Brehaut 01481 755143 Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1]. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: RAG TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 5545 EQS News ID: 686093 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=becc5c83790358f02808a7970e9d8d13&application_id=686093&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d16e1e2c58f305fa956b4e96999f613e&application_id=686093&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

