Kaskela Law LLC: DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Cancer Genetics, Inc. - CGIX

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2018 / Kaskela Law LLC reminds Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) ("Cancer Genetics" or the "Company") shareholders that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of the Company's securities between March 23, 2017 and April 2, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On April 2, 2018, Cancer Genetics disclosed, among other things, that the Company "recorded a bad debt expense of $4.4 million and wrote off $1.8 million of its accounts receivable, with a significant portion of the bad debt expense and write off related to collection issues with respect to the accounts receivable recorded subsequent to the 2015 acquisition of Response Genetics Inc." Additionally, Cancer Genetics disclosed that its forthcoming fiscal 2017 Annual Report would "contain a going concern qualification paragraph in the audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm," and that the Company would "also disclose that it had a Material Weakness in Internal Controls Over Financial Reporting at December 31, 2017."

Following this news, shares of the Company's stock declined $0.55 per share, or over 33%, to close on April 3, 2018 at $1.10 per share, on heavy trading volume.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that Cancer Genetics and certain of its senior executive officers made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that that Company had ineffective disclosure controls and internal controls over financial reporting during the Class Period. The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased Cancer Genetics' securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and sustained significant investment losses following the Company's April 2, 2018 disclosures.

