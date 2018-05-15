Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Result of EGM 15-May-2018 / 14:18 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 15 May 2018 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Results of Extraordinary General Meeting The Board of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited announces that, at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 15 May 2018, the resolutions put to the meeting were approved by shareholders on a show of hands. Details of the proxy votes lodged are set out below: Special Resolution For* Against Withheld** 260,020,724 1,335,000 0 1) To authorise that the Company be authorised to allot shares up to an aggregate number of Shares equal to, in the event of the passing of Resolution 6 in the notice of Annual General Meeting, 10 per cent. of the Shares in issue at the date of this resolution (and in addition to the authority conferred by such Resolution 6) 204,544,844 56,810,879 0 2) To authorise that the Company be empowered to allot new shares pursuant to the authority conferred by Resolution 1 259,276,570 2,079,154 0 3) To authorise the Company to allot shares up to an aggregate number of 245 million shares of no par value. 255,397,280 5,958,444 0 4) To authorise that the Company be empowered to allot new shares up to a maximum number of 245 million shares of no par value. The Board notes the significant number of votes received against Resolution 2 at the EGM, in relation to the dis-application of pre-emption rights (in respect of the allotment of shares proposed by Resolution 1). The Board is aware of the Pre-Emption Group's views in general about the granting of certain disapplication authorities. The Board had set out its rationale for Resolution 2 for the Company in the Extraordinary General Meeting Circular. However, the Board notes the votes against the resolution and will continue to engage with shareholders in order to understand their views in relation to the specific authority sought. The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Extraordinary General Meeting Circular dated 13 April 2018, a copy of which are available on both the Company's website www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1] and on the National Storage Mechanism www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [2]*** * Includes discretionary votes received ** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution *** Neither the NSM website nor the Company's website nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on those websites (or any other website) is (or is deemed to be) incorporated into, or forms (or is deemed to form) part of this announcement Enquiries: Ipes (Guernsey) Limited Lucy Brehaut 01481 755143 Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1]. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: ROM TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 5546 EQS News ID: 686145 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=becc5c83790358f02808a7970e9d8d13&application_id=686145&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d16e1e2c58f305fa956b4e96999f613e&application_id=686145&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

