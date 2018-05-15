Based on customer requests Nasdaq has decided to publish the KIDs for Equity and Index Derivatives in the Dutch language. The EU Regulation 1286/2014 on packaged retail and insurance-based investment products (PRIIPs) introduced Key Information Documents (KID) for among others the Exchange Traded Derivatives. Nasdaq produces KIDs for instruments for which it is considered to be the Manufacturer according to the regulation. That covers Nasdaq-listed derivatives (ETDs) traded on Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. Based on customer requests Nasdaq has decided to publish the KIDs for Equity and Index Derivatives in the Dutch language. The documents are available under the following links: http://business.nasdaq.com/trade/nordic-equity-derivatives/products/kid.html Nasdaq FTP: ftp://ftp.nordic.nasdaqomxtrader.com/KID/Nasdaq. The KID file names have the following name standard setup for Equity Derivatives; in addition to including the Dutch language there is no other change to what has been communicated on 2 Nov 2017. Example: Long Call Options on Indices, Dutch text: XSTOINDCALNLL. For further information, please contact: Jari Elo, +358 9 6166 7275 or jari.elo@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=679322