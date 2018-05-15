On May 14, 2018 the Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) has accepted for further processing application for AS "Rigas Elektromašinbuves Rupnica" mandatory takeover bid by Measurestep Enterprises Limited. 1. Information about the Offerer, indicating its relationship with AS "Rigas Elektromašinbuves Rupnica" (Target company): Measurestep Enterprises Limited a company registered in Cyprus on 03.11.2004., registration number: HE153603, registered address - Ioanni Kyriakidi 12A, Apostolos Andreas, P.C 3067, Limassol, Cyprus. Therefore, Measurestep Enterprises Limited directly and indirectly has acquired 97.23% of AS "Rigas Elektromašinbuves Rupnica" voting shares. 2. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at: EUR 6.51 3. Term of takeover bid: takeover bid will last for 30 (thirty) calendar days, from the day when information on the takeover bid in the official journal "Latvijas Vestnesis" is published. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.