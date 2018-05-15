XGIMI Unleashes Brand New Global Version of Screenless TVs: Z6 & H2

CHENGDU, China, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- XGIMI Technology, China's leading home projector manufacturer, announced three brand new screenless TVs today - H2, H2 Slim, and Laser TV LUNE (Chinese version) in Chengdu. XGIMI also released two global products, Z6 and H2. Another highlight of today's announcement was that XGIMI introduced two major strategies for future development: establishing an AI-screenless laboratory with Baidu and accelerating the global market expansion.

The trend of screenless TV has already taken off in global markets. XGIMI's screenless TVs innovatively consolidated a high-performance LED projector, a customized Harman Kardon stereo and Android system into one tiny box, which offers consumers a fresh viewing concept and a tempting option to reinvigorate home design.

Z6 is a high cost performance 1080p screenless TV, the minimalist design won the 2018 Reddot Award. The built-in Harman Kardon stereo produces superior quality sound, it turns a white wall into a 180' screen in a second. In March of this year, XGIMI launched the preorder of Z6 (Chinese version) on JD.com crowdfunding platform, the reservations exceeded 200,000 units in only 7 days, which broke the all-time record on the platform.

As an upgraded version of 1080p screenless TV, the H2 has been dramatically improved in brightness, image quality and immersive experience. The H2 inherits the H1 design, which won the 2017 CES Innovation Award, the iF Design Award and the Reddot Award. Sharpened for 2 years, H2 has greatly improved its performance and usability. With higher heat dissipation efficiency, and four-channel optical path design, the brightness of H2 reaches 1,350 ANSI lumens, which breaks the brightness bottleneck of similar products and leaves the viewing experience free from ambient light constrains. It allows users to enjoy the large-screen entertainment whether by day or night.

In terms of the global market, XGIMI will vigorously expand both online and offline channels in markets of the Americas, Asia and Europe, to bring the large-screen entertainment to consumers around the world.

The brand new global products will be available for pre-sale on Amazon.com and Aliexpress.com shortly. The Z6 is expected to be delivered at the beginning of June and H2 in the middle of July.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/691632/XGIMI.jpg