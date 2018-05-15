John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman, The Old Man the Gun) Receives a 2018 STARmeter Award in the Breakout Category as Determined by IMDbPro Data on the Page Views of More Than 250 Million Monthly Visitors Worldwide to IMDb

Previous IMDb STARmeter Award Recipients Include Sam Rockwell, Bill Skarsgård, Tatiana Maslany, Brie Larson, Felicity Jones, Peter Dinklage, Miles Teller and Pom Klementieff

John David Washington (pictured with BlacKkKlansman director Spike Lee) receives the IMDb STARmeter Award in the Breakout category at the 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival. Photo by Getty Images for IMDb.

WHAT: IMDb, the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, presented John David Washington (BlacKkKlansmanThe Old Man the Gun) with an IMDb STARmeter Award in the Breakout category at the Cannes Film Festival yesterday (Monday, May 14). IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize entertainment industry luminaries who are fan favorites on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, which is determined by the page views of more than 250 million monthly visitors worldwide to IMDb. Previous IMDb STARmeter Award Recipients include Sam Rockwell, Bill Skarsgård, Tatiana Maslany, Brie Larson, Felicity Jones, Peter Dinklage, Miles Teller and Pom Klementieff. WHO: Col Needham, Founder and CEO of IMDb, presented John David Washington with the award. WHY: John David Washington is a star on the rise as determined by IMDbPro exclusive STARmeter data on the page views of more than 250 million monthly visitors worldwide to IMDb. He stars in Spike Lee's film BlacKkKlansman, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, as well as the upcoming David Lowery film The Old Man the Gun, and has appeared on four seasons of Ballers on HBO. WHEN: John David Washington received the IMDb STARmeter Award yesterday (Monday, May 14). WHERE: John David Washington received the IMDb STARmeter Award at the Cannes Film Festival. Fans can watch a video of John David Washington accepting his IMDb STARmeter Award at www.imdb.com/cannes. PHOTOS: For award presentation images, please go to: https://assignments.gettyimages.com/mm/nicePath/gyipa_public?nav=pr581521447.

