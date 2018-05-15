PeopleDoc Bots Help Companies Improve Employee Experience

PeopleDoc RPA provides a language for applications to talk to each other and get work done

NEW YORK and PARIS, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleDoc, the HR Service Delivery platform pioneer, today announced its new Robotics Process Automation (RPA) capability which makes it possible for applications to talk with each other and execute the actions required to complete a complex process -- such as onboarding a new hire -- without manual intervention along the way. According to a survey completed by CareerBuilder, the average onboarding process takes over one month to complete, so it is clear that the employee service industry is ripe for disruption. With PeopleDoc Robotic Process Automation (RPA), companies can more quickly execute personalized employee experiences while cutting out tedious back office work.

For HR departments, bots provide a smarter way to automate everyday tasks. These built-in agents are "always on" and can listen for an event -- such as when a new employee is added to the organization -- and then orchestrate the logical follow-on tasks required to complete the required processes. PeopleDoc bots can execute a sequence of tasks across applications whether on premise or in the cloud, alert people when "stuck" on a step, and simultaneously update data across multiple systems.

In line with PeopleDoc's approach of developing technology that is useful and used, the company is collaborating with customers to build RPA into its platform to directly transform HR processes including:

Onboarding

A hiring manager changes the status of an interviewee from Candidate to Hired in the Applicant Tracking System (ATS)



PeopleDoc RPA, listening for this event, automatically triggers the onboarding process for the new hire



The existing documents associated with this new hire such as a resume and writing samples are sent from the ATS into the employee's permanent file in PeopleDoc



The offer letter or other personalized documents needed for onboarding are automatically created and routed for approvals



Steps such as requesting a cardkey or a laptop are handled by PeopleBots



Once the process is completed, the information provided by the new hire is automatically updated back into the HRIS and any other relevant systems

Annual Review Process and Promotion

A salary increase is entered into the performance management or other HR system



PeopleDoc RPA, listening for this event, creates a promotion letter for the employee including her new salary, title and effective date



This personalized letter is automatically sent to the relevant people manager and employee to sign via Docusign



Once they have signed, the document is automatically sent to the correct employee file in PeopleDoc

Verification of Employment

An employee fills out a form to request a VOE letter



The letter is automatically generated using the correct template according to the information provided by the employee and populated with data from PeopleDoc and/or other HR systems



The personalized letter is automatically sent to the employee via email

"Right now, HR is a manual, labor-intensive workplace that still takes too much effort to deliver the experience employees demand," states Clément Buyse, COO and Co-founder of PeopleDoc. "Our customers challenged us to make it easier for them to directly implement processes across all their HR and enterprise systems -- like slack and Microsoft - without heavy integration work. We are building on our process automation capabilities to provide process orchestration. RPA is a key technology supporting all three of our strategic priorities: process orchestration, self-learning systems, and conversational employee care."

As RPA becomes more mainstream for HR processes, the data collected will also enable meaningful integration of machine learning and AI. In the future, PeopleBots could provide recommendations for end-to-end processes, continuously optimizing the routing of employee requests or alert HR to a potential compliance issue before it happens. Instead of using scripted bots, PeopleDoc is taking a unique template-based approach, opening up a bot library that developers can use in a DIY fashion to address company-specific needs and extend for new use cases as they emerge.

To learn more about PeopleBots and the other capabilities of the PeopleDoc platform, visit https://www.people-doc.com/.