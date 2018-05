Keystone Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

HEADLINE: First Interim Dividend

The Board has declared an interim dividend of 18p per ordinary share which will be paid on 15 June 2018 to shareholders on the register on 25 May 2018. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 24 May 2018.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

15 May 2018

Contacts:

Shilla Pindoria: 020 3753 1000