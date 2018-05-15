

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Ford Motor Co. (F) are down almost 1 percent in Tuesday's regular trading after investment firm Piper Jaffray downgraded the automaker, citing concerns over Ford's ability to find compelling revenue drivers to offset secular threats.



Analyst Alexander Potter downgraded Ford to a neutral rating from overweight, and also lowered his 12-month price target to $12 from $14.



'We appreciate the focus on 'fitness,' as well as Ford's newfound willingness to cull less profitable platforms. But with U.S. vehicle sales slowly eroding, we think investors are looking for more fundamental changes from Ford - and from automotive companies in general,' Potter said in a note to clients .



'Ford may yet capture its share of the $1T+ market for autonomous rides, but in our view, the company isn't a leader in this market - at least not yet,' Potter added.



While reporting its first-quarter financial results in late April, Ford said it will not invest in next generations of traditional Ford sedans for the North American market. The automaker also said that over the next few years, its car portfolio in North America will transition to two vehicles - the Mustang and the all-new Focus Active crossover coming out next year.



F is currently trading at $11.08, down $0.10 or 0.89 percent on a volume of 3.14 million shares.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX