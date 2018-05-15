Smiths Detection technology has been chosen by the Ethiopian Railways Corporation to safeguard people and infrastructure on the vital new railway link between Ethiopia and the port at Djibouti. A range of 39 scanners will be deployed to prevent threats making their way onto trains at 16 major stations along the route by delivering high-speed, accurate screening for hand baggage, larger items of luggage and cargo.
The 750km line now links Addis Ababa with the sea in approximately 10 hours. This is a huge improvement on the two or three days previously needed for trucks to haul imports and exports by road between the landlocked country and the Djibouti port, which is a strategic trade hub for Asia, Europe and the rest of Africa.
"This train link is expected to be hugely beneficial to the development of industry in Ethiopia and we are privileged to have the opportunity to help protect such a strategically significant route. Ensuring that threats do not infiltrate mass transport networks is essential to keep people safe, maintain public confidence and keep economies going," explained Tony Tielen, Vice President EMEA, Smiths Detection. "It is our most significant railway security contract to date and demonstrates how we are continuing to strengthen our position in the urban security sector."
Public transportation networks, government buildings, prisons, public places and arenas are all highly susceptible to ongoing threats and attacks from a range of lethal weapons and explosive devices and Smiths Detection's solutions are designed to respond to constantly changing threats.
The Ethiopian Railways Corporation contract was awarded following a competitive tender based on technical evaluation, reliability and reputation. Smiths Detection's winning bid included equipment ranging from compact scanners for personal belongings to large X-Ray systems for goods pallets and comprises 18 x HI-SCAN 6040i; 12 x HI-SCAN 9075HR; and nine x HI-SCAN 145180-2is.
Delivery and installation are scheduled for June and July 2018.
HI-SCAN 6040i
- The most successful inspection system in its class
- Over 12,00 installations worldwide
- Screen personal belonging and bags
- Reliable image analysis
- Easy to operate with fast throughput
HI-SCAN 9075HR
- X-ray scanner for large baggage and freight
- Low conveyor height allows easy handling of heavy goods
- Real-time image processing with HiTraX technology
- Typical penetration: 32mm of steel
- High-resolution detector line
HI-SCAN 145180-2is
- Universal X-ray system for goods pallets
- Dual view for shorter inspection times
- Meets TSA requirements for 1.2m x 1.2m x 1.65 m maximum skid size
- Typical penetration: 37mm steel
- HI-MAT Plus technology for advanced material discrimination
Smiths Detection
Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, defence and urban security markets. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.
Our goal is simple to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends.
