Smiths Detection technology has been chosen by the Ethiopian Railways Corporation to safeguard people and infrastructure on the vital new railway link between Ethiopia and the port at Djibouti. A range of 39 scanners will be deployed to prevent threats making their way onto trains at 16 major stations along the route by delivering high-speed, accurate screening for hand baggage, larger items of luggage and cargo.

The 750km line now links Addis Ababa with the sea in approximately 10 hours. This is a huge improvement on the two or three days previously needed for trucks to haul imports and exports by road between the landlocked country and the Djibouti port, which is a strategic trade hub for Asia, Europe and the rest of Africa.

"This train link is expected to be hugely beneficial to the development of industry in Ethiopia and we are privileged to have the opportunity to help protect such a strategically significant route. Ensuring that threats do not infiltrate mass transport networks is essential to keep people safe, maintain public confidence and keep economies going," explained Tony Tielen, Vice President EMEA, Smiths Detection. "It is our most significant railway security contract to date and demonstrates how we are continuing to strengthen our position in the urban security sector."

Public transportation networks, government buildings, prisons, public places and arenas are all highly susceptible to ongoing threats and attacks from a range of lethal weapons and explosive devices and Smiths Detection's solutions are designed to respond to constantly changing threats.

The Ethiopian Railways Corporation contract was awarded following a competitive tender based on technical evaluation, reliability and reputation. Smiths Detection's winning bid included equipment ranging from compact scanners for personal belongings to large X-Ray systems for goods pallets and comprises 18 x HI-SCAN 6040i; 12 x HI-SCAN 9075HR; and nine x HI-SCAN 145180-2is.

Delivery and installation are scheduled for June and July 2018.

Ends

Notes to editors

HI-SCAN 6040i

The most successful inspection system in its class

Over 12,00 installations worldwide

Screen personal belonging and bags

Reliable image analysis

Easy to operate with fast throughput

HI-SCAN 9075HR

X-ray scanner for large baggage and freight

Low conveyor height allows easy handling of heavy goods

Real-time image processing with HiTraX technology

Typical penetration: 32mm of steel

High-resolution detector line

HI-SCAN 145180-2is

Universal X-ray system for goods pallets

Dual view for shorter inspection times

Meets TSA requirements for 1.2m x 1.2m x 1.65 m maximum skid size

Typical penetration: 37mm steel

HI-MAT Plus technology for advanced material discrimination

Further details on the Smiths Detection range can be found at www.smithsdetection.com

Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, defence and urban security markets. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our goal is simple to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends.

For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com or follow us on:

LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/smiths-detection

YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/smithsdetectiongroup

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515006075/en/

Contacts:

Smiths Detection

Karen Kulinski

Global Marketing Director, Aviation

+49 (0)611 9412 422

karen.kulinski@smithsdetection.com