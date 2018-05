Clean water technology company MYCELX Technologies Corporation announced its audited results for the year ended 31 December on Tuesday, reporting a 74% improvement in total revenue to $13.8m. The AIM-traded firm's gross profit margin remained strong at 54%, up from 52%, while it swung to EBITDA earnings of $0.5m for 2017, compared to $1.6m losses a year earlier. It reported cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, of $5.7m at year-end, up from $5.6m, while its gross profit increased ...

