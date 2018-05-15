Café and casual dining group Patisserie Holdings posted a 14% jump in first-half pre-tax profit on Tuesday as revenue rose and the company said it is well placed to make strategic acquisitions should appropriate opportunities arise. In the six months to the end of March, pre-tax profit rose to £11.1m from £9.7m on revenue of £60.5m, up 9.1% from the same period a year ago. Revenue from its biggest brand, Patisserie Valerie, was up 13.2% to £45.8m, but revenue from the company's other brands ...

