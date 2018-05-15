US retail sales edged past forecasts in April on the back of upwards revisions to figures for the prior month. Total retail sales volumes increased by 0.3% month-on-month to reach $497.6bn, according to the Department of Commerce. That was one tenth of a percentage point less than economists had pencilled-in. However, it was more than offset by an upwards revision of two tenths of a percentage point to the prior month's reading to 0.8%. Versus a year ago, retail sales volumes were ahead by 4.7%. ...

