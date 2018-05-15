Digi Communications N.V. ("Digi" or the "Company") announces that Q1 2018 financial results are available on the Company's website.

For details, please see:

http://www.digi-communications.ro/en/investor-relations

About Digi Communications NV

Digi is the parent holding company of RCS RDS, a leading provider of pay TV and telecommunications services in Romania and Hungary. In addition, RCS RDS provides mobile services as an MVNO to the large Romanian communities living in Spain and Italy.

Contacts:

For Digi Communications NV

Serghei Bulgac, +4031 400 4444

ipo.relations@digi-communications.ro