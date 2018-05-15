Press Release

May 15, 2018

Philips Lighting's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approves company name change to Signify, appointment of Eelco Blok to Supervisory Board and 2017 dividend

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Philips Lighting (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) adopted the proposal to amend the articles of association of the company to change its name from Philips Lighting N.V. to Signify N.V.

The company will start using the name Signify from May 16, 2018 and expects the change to be implemented in all the countries where it is active by the beginning of 2019. The company will continue to use the Philips brand name under the existing licensing agreement with Royal Philips.

Shareholders also approved the appointment of Eelco Blok as member of the Supervisory Board as well as the proposal to pay a dividend of EUR 1.25 per share over 2017. All other proposals made to shareholders at the AGM were also adopted.

Philips Lighting's 2017 results are included in its 2017 Annual Report (http://www.lighting.philips.com/static/2017/philips-lighting-annual-report-2017.pdf) that was published on February 27, 2018.

For more information about Philips Lighting's 2017 AGM, please click here (http://www.lighting.philips.com/main/investor/shareholder-info/shareholder-meetingsshareholder_meetings).

For further information, please contact:

Philips Lighting Investor Relations

Robin Jansen

Tel: +31 6 1594 4569

E-mail: robin.j.jansen@philips.com (mailto:robin.j.jansen@philips.com)

Philips Lighting Corporate Communications

Elco van Groningen

Tel: +31 6 1086 5519

E-mail: elco.van.groningen@philips.com (mailto:elco.van.groningen@philips.com)

About Philips Lighting

Philips Lighting (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting products, systems and services, delivers innovations that unlock business value, providing rich user experiences that help improve lives. Serving professional and consumer markets, we lead the industry in leveraging the Internet of Things to transform homes, buildings and urban spaces. With 2017 sales of EUR 7.0 billion, we have approximately 32,000 employees in over 70 countries. News from Philips Lighting is located at the Newsroom (http://www.newsroom.lighting.philips.com/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/Lighting_Press) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/18082655/). Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations (http://www.lighting.philips.com/main/investor) page.

Link to PDF (http://www.lighting.philips.com/static/regulatory-news/20180515-Press-Release-Philips-Lighting-shareholders-approve-name-change-to-Signify.pdf)

