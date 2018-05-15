The "Europe Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Segmented by Geography and Vendors Trends and Forecasts (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The wireless charging market for electric vehicles in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% by 2023.
The partnership between the German automotive giant Qualcomm and Daimler AG to test wireless charging technologies for in-car charging applications and for wireless charging of electric vehicles is a major leap in the automotive wireless charging market for EVs. This is one of many partnerships being formed between automotive and technology-based companies to leverage an exciting opportunity in a market that is expected to multiply rapidly over the next few years. Europe, along with North America, is the largest market for electric vehicles and is projected to be the epicentre of growth and activity by 2023.
The first-ever EV charger available commercially was Evatran's Plugless L2 (Level 2) EV Charging System, which came with control panels that could be mounted on walls, a wireless transmitter for charging. As production of both heavy and light electric vehicles will outpace traditional vehicle manufacturing, it is anticipated that the existent challenge of standardization will also be eliminated.
Sweden was the first country to pilot the use of wireless charging for electric cars, with which research project taking the lead with partners Stockholm Municipality, Vattenfall and others. The aim now is to make the existing electric vehicle infrastructure in Europe, the expanded and most comprehensive in the world, wireless through affordable pricing. Germany, along with the United Kingdom and France, will be the biggest market for wireless charging due to a combination of economies of scale, being automotive manufacturing hubs and high levels of income.
Market Dynamics
- Stringent regulations mandating the reduction of vehicular pollution
- Advancements in research, development and enhancement of electric vehicles
- Set up and scaling of manufacturing of electric vehicles across the world
- High disposable income and demand for electric cars
- Europe's Wireless Charging for EVs Market Challenges
