OJSC Surgutneftegas (SGGD) OJSC Surgutneftegas: Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' 15-May-2018 / 16:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by OJSC "Surgutneftegas" OJSC "Surgutneftegas" has disclosed the Quarterly Report for I Quarter 2018. Websites used to post the Report: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 A copy of the quarterly report is provided upon request of an interested party for a fee that shall not exceed the costs of making such copy. Date when the Issuer published the text of the Quarterly Report on the website: 15 May, 2018 ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: QRF TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 5547 EQS News ID: 686201 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 15, 2018 10:18 ET (14:18 GMT)