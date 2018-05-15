Explore the latest developments in forensic DNA research, process and techniques alongside scientists, law enforcement professionals and forensic experts from around the world at the 29th International Symposium on Human Identification (ISHI), September 24-27, 2018, in Phoenix, Arizona.

WHAT: 29th International Symposium on Human Identification (ISHI) For the past 28 years, ISHI has been witness to emerging technologies, changing policies and significant advances in forensics. This year's scientific symposium will cover current issues in forensic DNA analysis including legislative updates, use of rapid DNA technology, prosecution of cold case sex crimes, genetic genealogy and more. Focused topic workshops held before and after symposium sessions provide an opportunity to dig deeper into practical topics. Workshop offerings include: • Applying a Systems Approach to Forensic DNA Mixture Interpretation • Massively Parallel Sequencing (MPS) mtDNA Analysis • Evaluating and Optimizing National Institute of Justice Grant Applications • Building Mental Strength for Career Sustainability • Root Cause Analysis in Forensic Laboratories • AABB Accreditation Process and Proficiency WHO: Symposium keynote Andrew Hessel is the CEO of Humane Genomics, Inc. His work focuses on using engineered viruses for good. He is also a founding member of the GP-Write leadership team advancing the international genomics effort to write large genomes, including the human genome. Andrew is a faculty member at Singularity University, a global community applying exponential technologies to solving the world's largest challenges. A dynamic and inspiring speaker, his presentations introduce people to what's happening on the leading edge of biotechnology and bioengineering. Hessel will be joined by a wide range of presenters speaking on topics that range from forensic policy to genetic genealogy and beyond. For a comprehensive list of presenters as they are confirmed, visit http://ishinews.com/speakers/. WHERE: Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N 3rd St, Phoenix, Arizona 85004 Partner Hotels: • Renaissance Phoenix Downtown, 100 N 1st St, Phoenix, AZ 85004 • Hyatt Regency Phoenix, 122 N 2nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Both hotels are located within walking distance from the Phoenix Convention Center. Venue information and online reservations link: https://www.ishinews.com/attend/venue_and_transportation/ WHEN: September 24-27, 2018 WHY: ISHI is the largest conference to focus on DNA analysis for human identification. It attracts more than 900 DNA analysts and forensic scientists from around the world, providing these professionals an opportunity to explore and discuss the latest research, technologies and ethical issues in the field today. WEB: Visit www.ishinews.com for a conference agenda and late-breaking updates.

About Promega

This symposium for forensic experts and suppliers is offered through Promega Corporation, a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. Promega Corporation has provided products for DNA-based human identification for over 20 years. The company's 3,500 products enable scientists worldwide to advance their knowledge in genomics, proteomics, cellular analysis, drug discovery and human identification. Founded in 1978, the company is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA, with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. For more information about Promega, visit www.promega.com.

