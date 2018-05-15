Video solutions firm Amino Technologies announced on Tuesday that it will support one of Slovenia's largest multi-service telecoms operators, T2, in its launch of the country's first 4K UHD TV services. The AIM-traded company said it will deploy technology that constitutes a major expansion to the current capabilities of T2's services, allowing the operator to provide 4K UHD content and value-added video on demand (VOD) and subscription- based VOD services. Amino's ENABLE software will power the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...