sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,28 Euro		+0,01
+0,44 %
WKN: A0B6VJ ISIN: GB00B013SN63 Ticker-Symbol: DWJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMINO TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMINO TECHNOLOGIES PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMINO TECHNOLOGIES PLC
AMINO TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMINO TECHNOLOGIES PLC2,28+0,44 %